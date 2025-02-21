fuboTV: Hulu + Live TV Merger Is A Real Game Changer

Feb. 21, 2025 9:50 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO) StockDIS, DIS:CA, FUBO
Value Kicker
4.13K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • The merger between fuboTV and Disney's Hulu + Live TV could be a turning point, creating a powerhouse in the Live TV Streaming Market.
  • New Fubo will benefit from Disney's advertising expertise, potentially accelerating growth and achieving profitability through targeted ad revenue and comprehensive marketing packages.
  • The merger addresses FUBO's debt issues with a $220 million cash injection and a $145 million term loan from Disney, improving liquidity and financial stability.

Woman hand holding tv remote.

bymuratdeniz

News-wise, 2025 so far is proving to be a pivotal year for fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) [Fubo] with the most significant piece of news being the plan to merge Disney's (DIS) Hulu + Live TV business. I’ve written about Fubo

This article was written by

Value Kicker
4.13K Followers
Nine to 5 by day. Hobbyist stock trader by night. I got an MBA and a CFA ... so that should count for something. I only care about my own greedy interests and I love feeding trolls. Not your financial advisor. Information for entertainment purposes only. Diamond hands are forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FUBO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FUBO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FUBO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FUBO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News