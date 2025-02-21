JELD-WEN Holding: The Situation Is Not Looking Good

Redfox Capital Ideas
433 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • I maintain a hold rating on JELD due to weak demand, poor execution, and higher costs, with no clear recovery catalysts.
  • 4Q24 results show a 12.3% revenue decline, a significant EBITDA drop, and a net loss, highlighting ongoing struggles.
  • Management's guidance for 2025 indicates continued weak demand, compounded by execution issues and market share losses.
  • Tariff and inflation risks add uncertainty, potentially further impacting margins and limiting any near-term recovery in JELD's valuation.

Young excited girl stepping out of her house for a fun day

Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment summary

My previous investment thought on JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) was a hold rating because I did not expect demand to recover, and even though JELD is successful in

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas
433 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JELD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JELD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JELD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News