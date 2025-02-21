Madison Asset Allocation Funds Q4 2024 Investment Strategy Letter
Summary
- For the first time in a quarter century, the S&P 500 Index turned in back-to- back calendar year returns greater than 20%.
- The year ended on a bit of a negative streak, with December returns nearly universally negative (except for large growth stocks, of course!), and much more modest fourth-quarter gains with the S&P 500 up 2.4% and mid and small cap indexes up less than 1%.
- Portfolios benefited from our long-standing underweight to international equities, which along with the corresponding overweight to cash, provided the greatest benefit to results.
