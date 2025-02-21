TransAlta's Growth Story Has Holes And I'm Not Buying It

Summary

  • TransAlta Corporation faces a challenging year with a 20% stock decline, weak grades, and Alberta’s collapsing power prices impacting revenue stability.
  • Despite market headwinds, TransAlta’s efficiency, strategic acquisitions, and expansion in renewable energy projects bolster its long-term growth potential.
  • The company maintains strong free cash flow and liquidity, with significant investments in data centers and renewable energy projects supporting future growth.
  • Given regulatory uncertainties and declining earnings, I rate TransAlta as a hold, pending stabilization of earnings and successful execution of growth initiatives.

Thesis

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) is a Canadian company in the business of power generation and energy marketing. Its reach extends well beyond Canada, with operations also spread across the United States and Australia. It manages a wide

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

