Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 6:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Paul Wiseman - Investor Relations
John Fieldly - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Jarrod Langhans - Chief Financial Officer
Toby David - Chief of Staff
Conference Call Participants
Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies
Jim Salera - Stephens
Peter Grom - UBS
Eric Serotta - Morgan Stanley
Gerald Pascarelli - Needham & Company
Andrea Teixeira - J.P. Morgan
Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler
Sean McGowan - ROTH Capital Partners
Kevin Grundy - BNP Paribas
Mark Astrachan - Stifel Nicolaus
Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley Securities
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Jeanie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Celsius Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Wiseman, Investor Relations. You may begin.
Paul Wiseman
Good evening, and thank you for joining Celsius Holdings' Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2024 Earnings Webcast. With me today are John Fieldly, Chairman and CEO; Jarrod Langhans, Chief Financial Officer; and Toby David, Chief of Staff. We'll take questions following the prepared remarks.
Our fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings press release was issued this afternoon as well as a press release announcing our agreement to acquire Alani Nu. All materials are available on our website, ir.celsiusholdingsinc.com, and on the SEC site, sec.gov. An audio replay of this webcast will also be accessible later tonight.
Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements based on current expectations and information. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, many beyond the company's control. Celsius Holdings disclaims any duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Please review our safe harbor statements and
