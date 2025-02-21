Elon Musk's Quest For A 'Super App'

Feb. 21, 2025 10:51 AM ETV
Manole Capital Management
1.67K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Elon Musk aims to transform X into a financial powerhouse, inspired by Chinese super apps, integrating messaging, payments, and financial services.
  • X has secured money transmitter licenses in 41 states, with a US money transfer service launch expected in Q1 2025.
  • A partnership with Visa will enable instant funding and position X as a serious player in P2P and A2A payments.
  • Despite high ambitions, X faces fierce competition, regulatory hurdles, and uncertain consumer adoption in its quest to create a US financial super app.

Two woman"s hands holding smart phones

PM Images

Elon Musk, X & the Quest for a “Super App”:

Elon Musk has long been fascinated by the idea of a “super app” - a platform that integrates messaging, payments, and financial services into a single ecosystem. This vision dates back to 1999

This article was written by

Manole Capital Management
1.67K Followers
Manole Capital Management is a boutique asset manager, based in Tampa, Florida. Launched in 2015, Manole Capital exclusively focuses on the emerging FINTECH industry. Warren joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 1994, following graduation from Lehigh University. On GSAM's Growth Equity team, Warren was a portfolio manager on various '40 Act mutual funds, as well as having primary responsibility for certain companies in the financial and technology sectors. After nearly 20 years at GSAM, Warren left and joined Logan Circle Partners in 2013. Leveraging his accounting background from Lehigh University, Warren received his Certified Public Accountant license in 1998. In 2004, Warren received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
V--
Visa Inc.

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News