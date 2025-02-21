Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock hasn't gone anywhere for the past year, trading mostly sideways. This has allowed the valuation to become more attractive, as the stock is trading at a fair P/E ratio relative to the recent past and has double-digit
Microsoft: Now Worth Buying After A Year Of Nothingness
Summary
- Microsoft stock is rated a Buy due to it being a wonderful company at a fair price. Steady EPS growth, driven by AI and cloud growth potential, can boost shares.
- Despite heavy CapEx spending impacting free cash flow in the short term, these investments are expected to benefit the company for many years.
- CapEx spending growth will slow down by Fiscal 2026, which will give a boost to free cash flow.
- Microsoft's cloud and AI businesses are thriving, with notable growth in Azure and AI services, driven by partnerships and increasing adoption of AI tools.
- With a fair P/E ratio and double-digit EPS growth expected, I believe Microsoft stock can reach ~$500 by the end of Fiscal 2026 if it maintains its current P/E ratio.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.