Astronics: Why I Remain Extremely Bullish

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Astronics' stock rebounded after issuing convertible notes, outperforming the S&P 500, and I maintain a strong buy rating with a $28 price target.
  • Preliminary Q4 revenues of $208-$210 million met high-end guidance, indicating strong demand and a healthy book-to-bill ratio, with Boeing deliveries resuming.
  • 2025 revenue outlook shows 3-8% growth, but litigation risks could impact free cash flow, potentially zeroing it through 2026 if the court sides with Lufthansa.
  • Despite litigation risks, the increase in Boeing 737 MAX production is a growth driver, supporting a 48% upside for Astronics stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »

Passengers are sitting in the commercial plane.

eyesfoto

In November, Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) stock fell after the company announced the issuance of convertible notes. I analyzed the potential dilution and reiterated my strong buy rating, and that has proven to be a good call as the

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform.

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
18.78K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ATRO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATRO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATRO
--
ATROB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News