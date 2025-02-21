Barclays (BCS) stock has been on a tear over the past year. Having more than doubled in value, the shares have also already soared 15% in value in the YTD, building with a further gain since our previous
Barclays: The 100% Rally Is Just The Beginning Of Greater Gains
Summary
- Barclays delivered a strong Q4 with revenues jumping 24.4% to a record £6.96 billion, though costs remained elevated at £4.24 billion due to Tesco Bank's integration.
- The bank's TNAV per share climbed 7.9% to 357p, showing that Barclays shares continue to trade at an attractive discount to their TNAV and book value.
- Management has pledged to return approximately £10 billion to shareholders through to FY26, with £7 billion still remaining in the pipeline to enrich EPS in the coming years.
- We anticipate the Tesco Bank acquisition to drive UK income up by 14.7% to £2.10 billion in Q1 thanks to higher credit card spending and the help of structural hedges.
- Our projections point towards Barclays achieving an 18.3% EPS CAGR through to FY27, with a forecasted basic EPS of 40.7p in FY25.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BCS, LYG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.