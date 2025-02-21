Madison Diversified Income Fund Q4 2024 Investment Strategy Letter
Summary
- For the first time in a quarter century, the S&P 500 Index turned in back-to-back calendar year returns greater than 20%.
- The benchmark Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index fell -3.1% over the final quarter, taking the full year return down to +1.3% from +4.5% on September 30th.
- There could very well be bouts of volatility over the first half of 2025 as markets reacclimate to a higher level of interest rates and adapt to the new administration’s economic initiatives.
Madison Investments is 100% employee-owned and has been based in Wisconsin’s capital city since its founding in 1974. In that time, Madison has grown from a local firm into a manager entrusted with approximately $22 billion in assets across a suite of mutual funds, active ETFs, managed accounts and customized portfolios.
