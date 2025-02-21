Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) shares are up 145% since its listing on the Nasdaq on 21st October 2024. It is the first neo-cloud to become publicly traded, finally offering an alternative to the traditional hyper-scalers: Amazon’s (
I Bought Nebius Group After Dumping My Microsoft Shares
Summary
- Nebius Group N.V. offers a better pure-play for AI cloud exposure over the traditional hyper-scalers like Microsoft Azure and Amazon's AWS, and its Q4 2024 earnings results validate the bull case.
- We cover risks relating to pricing pressures and the competitive landscape, including Nebius' positioning relative to other neo-clouds like Groq and Cerebras.
- With revenue guidance implying top-line growth of between 4x to 6x in 2025, I would rather own fast-growing NBIS over Microsoft during this AI revolution, despite the uncertain profitability outlook.
