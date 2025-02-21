Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2025 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jessie Zheng - Head of IR

Eric Shen - Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO

Mark Wang - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Wei Xiong - UBS

Jialong Shi - Nomura

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, everyone, and welcome to the Vipshop Holdings Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the call to Ms. Jessie Zheng, Vipshop's Head of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Jessie Zheng

Thank you operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the Vipshop fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call. With us today are Eric Shen, our Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Mark Wang, our CFO. Before management begins their prepared remarks, I would like to remind you that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those outlined in our safe harbor statements in our earnings release and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which also applies to this call to the extent that any forward-looking statements may be made.

Please note that certain financial measures used on this call, such as non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders and non-GAAP net income per ADS are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please refer to our earnings release for details relating to the reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

With that, I would now like to turn