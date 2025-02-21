Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVALF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCQX:CVALF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brent Ashton - Chief Executive Officer

Katie Martinovich - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Saleha Assadzada - Executive Assistant, CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jerome Uzoziri - Uzo Capital

Zach Treece - Treece

Andre Uddin - Research Capital

Donangelo Volpe - Beacon Securities Limited

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Covalon’s Q1 Fiscal 2025 Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Ludi, and I will be your conference operator today. As a reminder, today’s conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Brent Ashton, Chief Executive Officer; and Ms. Katie Martinovich, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Ashton and Ms. Martinovich.

Brent Ashton

Hi. Thanks, Ludi, and good morning to all of you on the call today. We really appreciate you connecting in. Katie Martinovich, our Interim Chief Financial Officer, has joined me on the call here; and Saleha Assadzada from Covalon is also helping to coordinate the conference call and the webcast today.

Saleha will now provide us with some instructions.

Saleha Assadzada

Thank you, Brent. Good morning, everyone. My name is Saleha Assadzada, and I am the Executive Assistant to Covalon’s Chief Executive Officer. I would like to thank everyone for taking the time this morning to attend our conference call.

Before we begin the discussion, I would like to remind participants that this call and webcast are covered by Covalon’s Safe Harbor statement. Please read the Safe Harbor statement on this slide.

I will now turn the call back over to Brent Ashton, Covalon’s Chief