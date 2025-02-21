Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference (CAGNY) 2025 (Transcript)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference (CAGNY) 2025 February 21, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Noel Wallace - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Prabha Narasimhan - Executive VP & GM of India

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Bryan Spillane

Good morning. It's Friday, day four, day four and a half I guess here at CAGNY. But before we get started, one thing I'd like to do, it was a really big lift to move this conference from Boca to Orlando. And, so I really want to make sure we recognize Mark and his production crew, the Westins, the hotel, the security, security was a big deal this year. So, just take a moment and just recognize the effort that took to lift this confidence from you.

And I'm pleased to have the opportunity to introduce Colgate this morning. With us this morning our Chairman and CEO, Noel Wallace, General Manager; President of India Prabha Narasimhan, I think I did that right, and also John Faucher who you all know.

Noel, I was looking at when I introduced last year. Noel came in as CEO with a focus on driving sustainable sales growth which would then drive to the bottom line which is obviously something that we all really value and is actually quite difficult to do and he's done it. So, Noel, we'd love to hear a little bit more now about how you're going to continue to do that.

Noel Wallace

Thank you, Brian and good morning, everyone. I appreciate it.

Great. Well, welcome everyone, morning. Good morning. I appreciate you getting up bright and early on a Friday morning. The video was from our New York Dental Congress back in December where we introduced into the