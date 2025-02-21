Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) is undoubtedly the flagship of the world’s golf industry. It manufactures and distributes golf balls, golf clubs, wedges, putters, and golf gears, through its several very well-known brands like Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cameron, Vokey Design, and Pinnacle.
Acushnet Holdings Q4 Preview: Solid Growth Ahead And Initiate With 'Buy'
Summary
- Acushnet Holdings Corp. is a leader in the golf industry, focusing on premium products, strong brand strategy, and dedicated golfers, warranting a Buy rating with an $82 target price.
- The company excels by targeting dedicated golfers, prioritizing product quality, and leveraging endorsements from elite players to build brand prestige and customer loyalty.
- Robust financial management, solid Q3-FY24 results, and a healthy balance sheet support sustainable GOLF growth, with FY24 revenue expected to grow between 3.2% to 5.3%.
- Potential risks include weather, economic cycles, competition, tariffs, and foreign exchange, but Acushnet's strong market positioning and diversified manufacturing mitigate these concerns.
