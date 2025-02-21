Wayfair: Strong Execution In A Challenging Environment

Feb. 21, 2025 12:51 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W) StockW
Gary Alexander
30.53K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Shares of Wayfair stumbled slightly after a mixed Q4 earnings print, which showed a slight improvement in revenue trends but saw receding gross margins.
  • At the same time, the company has improved its structural profitability, targeting new high-growth categories like outdoor structures and spas while also reducing opex.
  • It is aiming to hit 10%+ adjusted EBITDA margins upon normalization of the furniture industry, relative to 3.8% in FY24.
  • Still, recovery in sales will take a while as the real estate industry suffers from very tight supply. I remain at a neutral rating and recommend staying on the sidelines.
Wayfair Store

patty_c

Some of the businesses that experienced the biggest booms during the pandemic still haven't recovered to those heights: and chief among those is Wayfair (NYSE:W), the online furniture company. During COVID, the plethora of people moving to the suburbs created unprecedented

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
30.53K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About W Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on W

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
W
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News