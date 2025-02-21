Some of the businesses that experienced the biggest booms during the pandemic still haven't recovered to those heights: and chief among those is Wayfair (NYSE:W), the online furniture company. During COVID, the plethora of people moving to the suburbs created unprecedented
Wayfair: Strong Execution In A Challenging Environment
Summary
- Shares of Wayfair stumbled slightly after a mixed Q4 earnings print, which showed a slight improvement in revenue trends but saw receding gross margins.
- At the same time, the company has improved its structural profitability, targeting new high-growth categories like outdoor structures and spas while also reducing opex.
- It is aiming to hit 10%+ adjusted EBITDA margins upon normalization of the furniture industry, relative to 3.8% in FY24.
- Still, recovery in sales will take a while as the real estate industry suffers from very tight supply. I remain at a neutral rating and recommend staying on the sidelines.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.