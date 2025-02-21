Gauging inflation is one of the most fundamental challenges that investors have to face. It’s a difficult task to forecast inflation because economists do not have a full understanding of it. In a speech from Australia, Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller talked about
Inflation Refuses To Go Away
Summary
- Forecasting inflation is challenging; recent data show persistent inflation overshooting targets, raising concerns about the Fed's approach and its effectiveness.
- Residual inflation, January, suggests ongoing inflationary pressures beyond seasonal adjustments, questioning whether the Fed's current strategy is adequate.
- Despite rate cuts, long-term yields are rising, indicating market dissatisfaction with the Fed's measures and suggesting that rate cuts may be premature.
- Administration policies, including tariffs and labor changes, add complexity to inflation dynamics, necessitating comprehensive monitoring of economic impacts and Fed credibility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Semi-timely with the release of the Fed minutes today
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.