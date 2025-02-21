Emera Incorporated (EMRAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Emera Incorporated (OTCPK:EMRAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Bezanson - Vice President , Investor Relations and Pensions

Scott Balfour - President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg Blunden - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Gregg - President and Chief Executive Officer, NS Power

Conference Call Participants

Robert Hope - Scotiabank

Maurice Choy - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Jarvi - CIBC

Ben Pham - BMO Capital Markets

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Emera Inc. Fourth Quarter 2024 and Annual Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Dave Bezanson, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Bezanson

Thank you, Jenny, and thank you all for joining us for this morning for Emera's fourth quarter 2024 conference call and live webcast. Emera's fourth quarter earnings release was distributed this afternoon via Newswire and the financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and the presentation being referenced on this call are available on our website at emera.com. Joining me for this afternoon's call are Scott Balfour, Emera's President and Chief Executive Officer; Greg Blunden, Emera's Chief Financial Officer; and other members of Emera's management team.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that this morning's discussion will include forward-looking information, which is subject to the cautionary statement contained in the supporting slide. Today's discussion and presentation will also include reference to non-GAAP financial measures. You should refer to the appendix for reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP financial measure. And now, I will turn things over to Scott.

Scott Balfour

Thank you, Dave, and good morning, everyone. And you'll have to forgive me this morning, I am sporting the tail end of a cold, so voice isn't quite what