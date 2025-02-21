B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (BOLSY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTCPK:BOLSY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call February 21, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andre Milanez - Chief Financial Officer

Fernando Campos - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

William Barranjard - Itaú BBA

Arnon Shirazi - Citi

Lindsey Shema - Goldman Sachs

Kaio Prato - UBS

Antonio Ruette - Bank of America

Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan

Carlos Gomez - HSBC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the B3’s Earnings Results Presentation for the Fourth Quarter of 2024, where Andre Milanez, B3’s CFO, will discuss the results along with Fernando Campos, Investor Relations Associate Director. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being broadcast live via webcast. The replay will be available after the event is concluded.

Fernando Campos

Hello. I am Fernando Campos from B3’s Investor Relations team, and welcome to another B3’s earnings event, where Andre Milanez, B3’s CFO, and I will analyze the results of the 4Q 2024. Andre will start by providing an overview of the quarter.

Andre Milanez

Thanks, Fernando. We had a quarter with consistent results in line with the resilience of our business model. It was a quarter marked by many political events in Brazil and globally that brought significant volatility to the markets in which we operate, which reflected in consistent volumes in our business. With this, we had revenues growing by 7% compared to the fourth quarter of ‘23, but slightly below the third quarter of ‘24, which was impacted by 5 fewer business days in relation to that quarter.

Fernando, can you talk a little bit more about the operational aspects that explain the dynamic that we saw on revenues?

Fernando Campos

Sure. Regarding operational performance, let’s start with our listed derivatives, which continue to show solid numbers, although below Q3 2024, mainly due to the lower