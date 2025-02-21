In the last article, I wrote about CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW ), I recommended a " sell opinion " for the stock because of the inherent volatility from the U.S. elections and possible uncertainties in the industry. My recommendation turned out

Audit Intern at KPMG NL & Value Style Investor. I look for value wherever it can be found. What I like the most is studying businesses and their operations. I delve carefully into the financials and then estimate the value of the company. I try to be the least biased as possible and not affected by market fluctuations. MBA Exchange Program Carleton University (Ottawa, Canada) | Master's degree in Corporate Finance at Luiss (Rome, Italy)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CXW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.