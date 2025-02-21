BJ's Restaurants: Exceptional Execution In A Competitive Space

  • BJ's Restaurants, Inc. reported a double-line beat, with revenues up 6.4% to $344.3 million and comparable sales rising 5.5%, driven by effective promotions and increased guest traffic.
  • Efficiency initiatives led to a 100 basis point improvement in operating profit margin to 15.4%, and adjusted EBITDA surged 21.1% to $33.1 million.
  • For 2025, management expects 2%-3% comparable sales growth, $205-$215 million in operating profit, and $127-$137 million in adjusted EBITDA, with significant share repurchases planned.
  • Given the strong financial performance and positive future projections, any BJRI stock weakness should be considered a buying opportunity at current valuations.
We see BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) as another winning company in the restaurant space. Folks, it is a tough and competitive space. However, the valuation and growth combination is attractive here, and shares are looking to

Quad 7 Capital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

