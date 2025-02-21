Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AUPH) sole approved product, Lupkynis, for the treatment of lupus nephritis, didn't produce strong product revenue growth going from Q2'24 to Q3'24. The stock is now approaching Q4'24 earnings and a resumption of sales growth could again produce a rally
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: There's Still Time For Sales Growth
Summary
- AUPH's Lupkynis showed modest revenue growth from Q2'24 to Q3'24, but limited sales growth going from Q2 to Q3 has been seen previously.
- Full-year 2024 net product revenue guidance of $210M-$220M appears achievable, with $158.6M already reported and Q4 typically outperforming Q3.
- Potential competitors in lupus nephritis and even in systemic lupus erythematosus include Roche and Biogen.
