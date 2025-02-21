Birkenstock Adds Winter Assortment, But The Stock Remains Too Expensive
Summary
- Birkenstock Holding plc reported 19% YOY revenue growth, but the market reacted negatively due to maintained full-year guidance of 15%-17%, indicating potential deceleration from last year's 20%.
- Wholesale growth outperformed at 30%, but 90% came from existing doors, raising saturation concerns; DTC growth slowed to 10% from 30% last year.
- Product diversification is promising, with closed-toe silhouettes making up 50% of revenue; Asia grew 47% YoY, now 13% of sales.
- BIRK stock valuation remains high at 27x NTM earnings, requiring flawless execution and sustained growth; maintain a Hold rating due to high fashion risk and revenue deceleration signs.
