Yamato Holdings: Overvalued With Razor-Thin Margins

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. is marked as a hold due to declining revenues and thin margins despite its significant market share in Japan's parcel delivery market.
  • Investing directly on the Tokyo Stock Exchange is recommended over OTC listings due to liquidity issues affecting price performance.
  • The company's operating profits declined by nearly 50% in the first nine months of FY25, with mixed results across different business segments.
  • Despite potential upside beyond FY25, the competitive market and outdated delivery model make YATRY stock less attractive for investment currently.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Container ship arriving in Savannah, Georgia, port

Donna Brooks/iStock via Getty Images

In October 2024, I added Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:YATRF) (OTCPK:YATRY) to my coverage. While the stock has an upside, I marked shares a hold because revenues were declining. We also note that if investors

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
18.78K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About YATRY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YATRY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YATRF
--
YATRY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News