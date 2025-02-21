American Homes 4 Rent: Preferred Shares Offer Better Value As NOI Growth Moderates
- American Homes 4 Rent is a residential REIT focused on single-family rental homes, with the largest exposure to Atlanta, Charlotte, and Dallas-Fort Worth markets.
- The company delivered very strong Core FFO growth in 2024, driven by robust NOI dynamics.
- Looking ahead to 2025, NOI growth is set to moderate to about 3% but remains very healthy for a residential REIT.
- I think the preferred shares offer better risk-reward relative to the company's common stock.
- Key risks to consider include a rise in long-term interest rates, no occupancy recovery in 2025, and weak rent for re-lease dynamics.
