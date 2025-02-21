American Homes 4 Rent: Preferred Shares Offer Better Value As NOI Growth Moderates

Ivo Kolchev
868 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • American Homes 4 Rent is a residential REIT focused on single-family rental homes, with the largest exposure to Atlanta, Charlotte, and Dallas-Fort Worth markets.
  • The company delivered very strong Core FFO growth in 2024, driven by robust NOI dynamics.
  • Looking ahead to 2025, NOI growth is set to moderate to about 3% but remains very healthy for a residential REIT.
  • I think the preferred shares offer better risk-reward relative to the company's common stock.
  • Key risks to consider include a rise in long-term interest rates, no occupancy recovery in 2025, and weak rent for re-lease dynamics.

Suburban Gardens

KenWiedemann/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Over the past year, American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has marginally underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ), delivering a total return of ~7%, only half of the ~14% gain for the broad

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev
868 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, and high-yield bonds, starting a fascination with markets and the economy that has not faded despite the years. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. On Seeking Alpha I mostly cover REITs and financials, with occasional articles on ETFs and other stocks driven by a macro trade idea.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AMH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMH
--
AMH.PR.G
--
AMH.PR.H
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News