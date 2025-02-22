As an analyst, I'm very much oriented toward highlighting businesses that have proven they can stand the test of time. This is why I cover regulated utilities as often as I do.
DTE Energy: This High-Quality Utility Remains A Buy Now
Summary
- Since my previous article, shares of DTE Energy Company have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index.
- The utility upped its five-year capital spending plan by 20% versus its previous plan.
- DTE Energy possesses a BBB credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
- The regulated utility looks to be priced at a 4% discount to fair value, which could make it a smart long-term buy.
- DTE stock appears to be set up for at least 10% annual total returns over the next few years.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.