There are very few individual stocks in the broader market that currently interest me in the mid-cap and large-cap sectors. Valuations in the US market have
Finding Value Off The Beaten Path With George Risk Industries
Summary
- After a review of the financial reports, I believe George Risk Industries represents a compelling value with a PE ratio below 10, strong earnings growth, and no debt.
- The company also has a rather interesting investment portfolio that is worth almost half of the company's overall market cap.
- George Risk Industries has raised its annual dividend every year since 2009, including last year's increase of 54% from $0.65 to $1.00.
- Investing in George Risk Industries carries added risk due to its small size and low trading volume, with bid-ask spreads often approaching $1.00.
