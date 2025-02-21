Valvoline: Gearing Up, Pursuing Continued Growth

Feb. 21, 2025 6:07 PM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV) StockASH, VVV
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Valvoline Inc.'s transition to a faster-growing business post-Global Products sale has led to higher valuations, but I remain cautious due to debt and long-term positioning concerns.
  • The company has focused on buybacks but is now making a significant acquisition of Breeze Autocare to drive physical growth, raising leverage ratios.
  • Despite solid Q1 2025 results and a $625 million acquisition, Valvoline's valuation at 22-23 times forward earnings remains demanding, with positioning questions.
  • I find the recent deal relatively compelling, but overall valuations and leverage levels lead me to maintain a cautious stance on VVV stock's investment appeal.

A Valvoline shop in Pearland, TX, USA.

JHVEPhoto

In November, I believed that the growth engine of Valvoline Inc. (VVV) was not fully lubricated itself. Its transition to becoming a smaller, yet faster-growing business following the 2022 sale of the Global Products business, has been awarded

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.61K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VVV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VVV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VVV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News