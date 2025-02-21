We are bullish on KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) as China’s property market is showing incremental signs of stabilization. While we acknowledge that China’s housing market is likely to remain challenging given that primary
KE Holdings: A Data-Driven Powerhouse Reshaping China's Real Estate Landscape
Summary
- We are bullish on KE Holdings due to its strong competitive moat, data-driven platform, and attractive valuation amidst China's challenging property market.
- BEKE's unparalleled competitive moat and flywheel effect drive growth in real estate transactions, renovation, furnishing, and rental services, positioning it as a market leader.
- Beihaojia's data-driven C2M model could revolutionize China's residential development by improving efficiency, reducing developer risks, and shifting the market to a buyer-driven model.
- BEKE's current valuation at 1.3x forward EV/Revenue and 17x forward earnings multiple offers an attractive upside, with a target price implying an 18% increase.
