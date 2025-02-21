Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (GZPZF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCPK:GZPZF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 21, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Philippe Berterottière - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Clemens Gremov - Head of RSC

Jean-Baptiste Boutillier - VP Innovation Director

Anouar Kiassi - DP Digital, GTT

Thierry Hochoa - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jean-Luc Romain - CIC Market Solutions

Jean-Francois Granjon - ODDO BHS

Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Christian Maugier - Sebastien

Richard Dawson - Berenberg

Guillaume Delaby - Bernstein

Daniel Thomson - BNP Paribas Exane

Philippe Berterottière

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much for joining us for this presentation on the 2024 results of GTT. With me, there is Thierry Hochoa; the group CFO. There is Clemens Gremov, who is Head of RC. There is Jean-Baptiste Boutillier, who is VP Innovation, there is Anouar Kiassi with DP Digital and in charge of Ascenz Marorka. There is, of course, Jean-Baptiste Garnier, who is investor relationship that you know very well. And we have also the chance to have some other fellows from GTT. We have Karim Chapot who is VP of technical for GTT.

Well, I would like to start with some key highlights of year 2024. The core business order book amounts to EUR1.9 billion. So, it's a very high level with 332 units. For LNG as a fuel, we have an order book of 50 units, amounting to EUR48 million. In 2024, our revenues amounted to EUR641 million, which represents an increase of 50% compared to 2023.

The EBITDA amounted to EUR388 million, which represents an increase of 65% compared to 2023. The free cash flow amounted to EUR338 million, an increase of 54% compared to the year before. And we are going to propose to the shareholders' meeting a dividend amounting to EUR7.5, which will represent an increase of 80% compared to the