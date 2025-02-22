S&P 500 Earnings: Weaker 2025 S&P 500 EPS Estimates Follow Same Pattern As Late '23, And Early '24

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.78K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • S&P 500 EPS growth for Q4 ’24 was expected at +9.5% to +9.6% in early January ’25, but the actual growth rate so far is for Q1 ’24 SP 500 EPS growth to reach +15.7%.
  • 2025 S&P 500 EPS and revenue growth rates continue to be revised lower, but that isn’t as alarming as it might seem (at least so far).
  • The forward 4-quarter S&P 500 EPS estimate rose a little this week to $270.64 vs. last week’s $270.46.

Dollar Chart

Avalon_Studio

This simple spreadsheet table tells the story of what’s happening with forward S&P 500 estimates: the 4th quarter, ’24 was a very strong quarter (first two columns).

S&P 500 EPS growth for Q4 ’24 was expected at +9.5% to +9.6% in early January ’25, but

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.78K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News