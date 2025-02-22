Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Allspring Global Investments
10 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund underperformed the Russell 2000 Value Index benchmark during the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Stock selection in health care, as well as an underweight to health care and an overweight to industrials, contributed to relative performance.
  • Stock selection in the industrials and materials sectors as well as an overweight to materials were the largest detractors from relative performance.

4k Loop financial chart background

kontekbrothers/iStock via Getty Images

Market review

Equity markets and small-cap value stocks experienced significant volatility during the quarter. The first two months of the quarter saw the Russell 2000 Value Index move higher as confidence around a “soft landing” increased following the

This article was written by

Allspring Global Investments
10 Followers
Allspring is welcoming a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. With decades of trusted expertise propelling us forward, we’re a company staying true to our core investment roots while reinventing ourselves to offer today’s investors a fresh perspective. Allspring is a company committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and the desire to elevate investing to be worth more. Allspring Global Investments(TM) is the trade name for the asset management firms of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These firms include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments, LLC, and Allspring Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by Allspring entities are distributed by Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC).

Recommended For You

About ESPAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ESPAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ESPAX
--
ESPCX
--
ESPIX
--
ESPNX
--
ESPRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News