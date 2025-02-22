|Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All performance assumes the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, and represents returns of the Investor Class shares. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate
Ariel Investments Ariel Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- Ariel Fund declined -0.66% in the quarter, falling shy of Russell 2500 Value and Russell 2500 Indices, which returned -0.26% and +0.62%, respectively.
- Markets worldwide defied expectations in 2024 led by the dominating performance of mega-cap technology stocks known as the “magnificent seven.
- We did not initiate or exit any positions in the quarter.
Ariel Investments, LLC is a global value-based asset management firm founded four decades ago in 1983. Ariel is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, San Francisco and Sydney Australia. Ariel serves individual and institutional investors through five no-load mutual funds and eleven separate account strategies. Our four core values are: Active Patience®, Independent Thinking, Focused Expertise and Bold Teamwork. We model these behaviors in everything we do.
