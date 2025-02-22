It has been almost a year since I made my Seeking Alpha debut, covering the stock of Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU). On Thursday, the company reported its Q4 and 2024 earnings results that fell short of investors' expectations, making the stock open with
Nu Holdings: I Am Buying The Dip After Q4 Results
Summary
- Nu Holdings' Q4 earnings weren't favorable, causing the stock to drop by double digits and bringing a great opportunity to buy the dip.
- The significant depreciation of the Brazilian currency made Nu's financial growth considerably lower in US dollars, but the company continued with high growth in local currency terms.
- With a forward PE of 20.4x and a PEG ratio of 0.90x, Nu's valuation is now more attractive than ever, justifying a strong buy rating.
