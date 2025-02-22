Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Maria Lorena Gutierrez Botero - Chief Executive Officer

Paula Duran - Corporate Vice President of Sustainability and Strategic Projects

Camilo Perez Alvarez - Banco de Bogota's Chief Economist

Diego Fernando Solano Saravia - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Flores - Citigroup

Nicolas Riva - BofA Securities

Carlos Gomez-Lopez - HSBC

Daniel Mora - CrediCorp Capital

Julian Ausique Chacon - Davivienda Corredores

Operator

Welcome to Grupo Aval's Fourth Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results Conference Call. My name is Kelvin and I will be your operator for today's call. As a disclaimer, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is an issuer of securities in Colombia and in the United States.

As such, it is subject to compliance with securities regulations in Colombia and applicable US securities regulations. Grupo Aval is also subject to the inspection and supervision of the Superintendency of Finance as holding company of the Aval Financial conglomerate.

The consolidated financial information included in this document is presented in accordance with the IFRS as currently issued by the IASB. Unconsolidated financial information of our subsidiaries and the Colombian banking system are presented in accordance with the Colombian IFRS as reported in the Superintendency of Finance. Details of the calculations of non-IFRS measures such as ROAA and ROAE, among others, are explained when required in this report.

These reports include forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by words such as may, will, should, expects, plans, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, potential or continue or negative of these and other comparable words.

Actual results and events may differ materially from those anticipated herein and a consequence of the changes in general, economic, business conditions, changes in interest and currency rates