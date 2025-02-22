JSML: Cautious Outlook But A Clear Improvement Over Russell 2000 Growth ETFs
Summary
- JSML is a small-cap growth fund following a proprietary strategy that emphasizes risk management, capital efficiency, and growth. Its expense ratio is 0.30%.
- My fundamental analysis confirmed JSML ranks well on risk management and quality, but its growth features are relatively weak. Specifically, I found the portfolio has decelerating earnings growth rates.
- This is abnormal for small-cap growth ETFs, whose estimated growth rates are usually higher than their historical rates. You'll get a discounted valuation, but that's not what you might expect.
- JSML is a clear improvement over Russell 2000 Growth ETFs like IWO, but I want readers to consider broad-based alternatives like SLYG and more focused choices like CAFG.
- Overall, JSML deserves a solid "hold" rating.
