Allspring Asset Allocation Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Allspring Global Investments
10 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The Allspring Asset Allocation Fund underperformed its custom benchmark, a blend of the Russell 3000 Index (45%), the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (Net) (20%), and the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (35%), during the quarter.
  • Our tactical asset allocation positions and poor relative performance from our U.S. growth equity investments detracted from overall relative performance.
  • Both fixed income and non-U.S. equity investments had a positive impact on overall relative performance.

Asset Allocation Stocks Bonds Real estate Commodities are shown on the photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov

Market review

Global central banks continued cutting rates in the fourth quarter, with the Federal Reserve (Fed) determined to further support economic growth. The European Central Bank continued to cut at every meeting while the Bank of England was more careful

This article was written by

Allspring Global Investments
10 Followers
Allspring is welcoming a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. With decades of trusted expertise propelling us forward, we’re a company staying true to our core investment roots while reinventing ourselves to offer today’s investors a fresh perspective. Allspring is a company committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and the desire to elevate investing to be worth more. Allspring Global Investments(TM) is the trade name for the asset management firms of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These firms include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments, LLC, and Allspring Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by Allspring entities are distributed by Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC).

Recommended For You

About EAAFX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EAAFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EAAFX
--
EAAIX
--
EACFX
--
EAIFX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News