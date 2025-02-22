Ariel Investments Small/Mid Cap Value Q4 2024 Commentary

Feb. 21, 2025 11:19 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Ariel Investments
15 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Markets worldwide defied expectations in 2024 led by the dominating performance of mega-cap technology stocks known as the “magnificent seven.
  • Ariel Small/Mid Cap Value Composite advanced +0.76% gross of fees (+0.65% net of fees) in the quarter, ahead of the Russell 2500 Value Index and Russell 2500 Index, which returned -0.26% and +0.62%, respectively.
  • We did not initiate or exit any positions in the quarter.

Value concept. VALUE wording on increasing wooden block on coins stacking.

SmileStudioAP

Markets worldwide defied expectations in 2024 led by the dominating performance of mega-cap technology stocks known as the “magnificent seven.1” Even though gains have been concentrated, the results of the U.S. election, strong earnings momentum and a robust labor market

This article was written by

Ariel Investments
15 Followers
Ariel Investments, LLC is a global value-based asset management firm founded four decades ago in 1983. Ariel is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, San Francisco and Sydney Australia. Ariel serves individual and institutional investors through five no-load mutual funds and eleven separate account strategies. Our four core values are: Active Patience®, Independent Thinking, Focused Expertise and Bold Teamwork. We model these behaviors in everything we do.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RCL--
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
CG--
The Carlyle Group Inc.
ATGE--
Adtalem Global Education Inc.
MHK--
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
MSGE--
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News