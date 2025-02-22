Markets worldwide defied expectations in 2024 led by the dominating performance of mega-cap technology stocks known as the “magnificent seven.1” Even though gains have been concentrated, the results of the U.S. election, strong earnings momentum and a robust labor market
Ariel Investments Small/Mid Cap Value Q4 2024 Commentary
- Ariel Small/Mid Cap Value Composite advanced +0.76% gross of fees (+0.65% net of fees) in the quarter, ahead of the Russell 2500 Value Index and Russell 2500 Index, which returned -0.26% and +0.62%, respectively.
- We did not initiate or exit any positions in the quarter.
