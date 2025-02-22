Insulet: Aiding Patients And Investors

  • Insulet's Omnipod Insulin Management System has shown significant growth, with over 400,000 users using the system.
  • The company reported strong results for 2024, accompanied by strong operating leverage.
  • Insulet's valuation has surged after shares rose by some two-thirds over the past year, trading at 10 times sales and 70 times earnings, driven by accelerating sales and margin growth.
  • Despite positive momentum, cautiousness is warranted due to high valuation multiples, despite continued improvements seen in 2025.
In the spring of last year, I believed that Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was insulating patients, with investors still having to wait. The producer of the Omnipod Insulin Management System provides key services to many diabetes patients, and has grown substantially in recent years

The Value Investor
