Ares Capital: Wait For A Drop (Rating Downgrade)

Feb. 22, 2025 1:35 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)ARCC
The Asian Investor
28.22K Followers
Summary

  • Ares Capital achieved its highest portfolio value in Q4’24, driven by strong net investment income and robust demand for new net originations.
  • Despite a slight increase in the non-accrual percentage, Ares Capital maintained excellent balance sheet quality and delivered a well-supported dividend with a 1.15X coverage ratio.
  • The BDC trades at a price-to-NAV ratio of 1.18X, making shares slightly overvalued, in my opinion.
  • Potential risks include a decline in interest income due to expected federal fund rate cuts in 2025, impacting the BDC's variable-rate loan strategy.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) missed net investment income expectations for the fourth-quarter earlier this months, but the portfolio is performing well and the BDC is seeing strong growth. Investors in Ares Capital benefit from moderate net investment income growth, high

