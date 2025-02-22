Ares Capital: Wait For A Drop (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Ares Capital achieved its highest portfolio value in Q4’24, driven by strong net investment income and robust demand for new net originations.
- Despite a slight increase in the non-accrual percentage, Ares Capital maintained excellent balance sheet quality and delivered a well-supported dividend with a 1.15X coverage ratio.
- The BDC trades at a price-to-NAV ratio of 1.18X, making shares slightly overvalued, in my opinion.
- Potential risks include a decline in interest income due to expected federal fund rate cuts in 2025, impacting the BDC's variable-rate loan strategy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, OBDC, BXSL, FSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
