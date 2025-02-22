Imerys S.A. (IMYSF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Imerys S.A. (OTCPK:IMYSF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alessandro Dazza - Chief Executive Officer

Sébastien Rouge - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sven Edelfelt - ODDO BHF

Ebrahim Homani - CIC

Jason Fairclough - Bank of America.

Aron Ceccarelli - Berenberg

Alessandro Dazza

Good morning. Good morning to all of you. Thank you for joining us today to review Imerys Q4 and Full Year 2024 Annual Results. With me this morning, Sébastien Rouge, our CFO.

Let me start as usual by giving you some highlights for the year we just closed. In 2024, Imerys delivered a solid performance posting organic growth and increased EBITDA and increased margin driven by volume recovery. Revenues landed at 3.6 billion Euro with a 1% organic growth. In Q4, organic growth amounted to 3.5% and this was the third consecutive quarter of improvement. This achievement reflects continued volume recovery driven by additional industrial capacities, new product launches, commercial action and pricing turning positive in the second half of the year. Imerys posted an adjusted EBITDA for the full year at 675 million Euros, an 11.4% increase over the prior year, like-for-like, and in line with our guidance. Noteworthy, the strong Q4 performance at 14% like-for-like compared to 2023. The group generated a free operating cash flow in the year of 209 million Euro before strategic CapEx, 136 million Euro reported. Imerys’ financial structure is sound and its investment grade rating is confirmed. Another important topic, Imerys continues to offer shareholders an attractive remuneration. At the Shareholders General Meeting on May 13 this year, the Board of Directors will propose an ordinary cash dividend of 1.45 Euro per share, a 7.4 increase versus last year.

On these slides, I would like to focus a bit more on Imerys’ sales