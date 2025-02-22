There are key crosscurrents today in the global tanker market. Despite news of an Israeli ceasefire several days ago, volume in the Red Sea has not turned up. What’s more, there’s the chance of lower tanker rates depending on
TORM: Time To Buy After The 50% Drawdown, Earnings On Tap
Summary
- I am upgrading TORM Plc to a buy due to attractive valuation and key technical support, despite a softer operating environment and geopolitical risks.
- TORM's Q3 results were strong with EPS of $1.35 beating estimates, but full-year guidance was lowered due to geopolitical uncertainties and asset pricing concerns.
- Key risks include potential easing of Red Sea disruptions, weaker global trade, and higher geopolitical tensions, but bullish seasonality and low P/E offer upside potential.
- Shares are near key $16 support with a bullish RSI divergence, indicating a possible bottoming process ahead of the Q4 earnings report.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.