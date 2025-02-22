The Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) is a thematic fund that focuses on companies deriving significant revenue from online and virtual retail sales. IBUY tracks the EQM Online Retail Index, which employs a rules-based methodology to select a
IBUY: Online Retail Sales Gain Momentum And Will Outperform Traditional Retail In 2025
Summary
- The Amplify Online Retail ETF offers diversified exposure to online retail, with 78 holdings and a focus on U.S.-based companies.
- E-commerce sales trends remain strong, with significant growth in 2024, outpacing overall retail sales and achieving record market share during the holiday season.
- Despite a cautious consumer outlook due to rising interest rates and debt levels, online retail benefits from value-seeking behavior and convenience.
- High valuation risk is mitigated by strong earnings expectations, making IBUY a good buy relative to traditional retail in 2025.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.