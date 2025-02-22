Investors in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR), a major player in big data and AI software, experienced a volatile week as shares fell sharply from a peak of $125 earlier this week to $106 at the end
Palantir: The Market Has Lost Its Mind
Summary
- Palantir's stock experienced significant volatility, dropping from $125 to $106 due to defense budget cuts and a new trading plan by CEO Alex Karp.
- Despite strong revenue growth and impressive U.S. commercial sales, Palantir's valuation is seen as irrationally high, prompting a downgrade to "Strong Sell".
- Palantir's current valuation is unsustainable, trading at over 83x TTM revenue, far exceeding industry peers and even major tech companies.
- The company's valuation hinges on insane revenue growth and profitability expectations, effectively pricing in near-perfect execution that far exceeds its historical performance.
- We believe the recent rally is likely to be driven by a speculative frenzy and passive buying, with Palantir's fair value estimated closer to $49.95 per share.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.