Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) is in focus today as we emphasise the vehicle's fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released on Wednesday, February 19th. We last covered Broadstone in November, where we
Broadstone Net Lease's Q4 Earnings: Detachment Between Sentiment And Fundamentals Has Occurred
Summary
- Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.'s Q4 earnings beat revenue estimates but didn't impress investors, leading to a 0.83% share price drop amid a six-month downtrend.
- The REIT has a commendable occupancy rate, long-term lease agreements, and compelling new investment cash cap rates.
- Despite a decline in FFO per share, largely due to asset sales, Broadstone's forward price-to-FFO ratio of 10.55x and 7.46% dividend yield remain attractive.
- Broadstone's flexible capital structure, including a $907 million undrawn credit facility, ATM programs, and strategic fixed-rate swaps provides resilience against higher interest rates.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.