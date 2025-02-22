Big 4 Private Equity Firms In Brighter Mood; Falling Investment In Biotech

Feb. 22, 2025 4:20 AM ET, , , , , , ,
Markit
3.29K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Surging revenue from asset management businesses appeared to lift the spirits of private equity's Big Four firms.
  • The middle market drove the increase in the monetization of portfolio company investments in 2024.
  • Private equity- and venture capital-backed transactions in biotechnology declined for the third consecutive year in 2024 to $20.28 billion globally, down 11% from $22.79 billion in 2023, according to Market Intelligence data.
  • Private equity fundraising struggled in 2024, with total capital raised declining for the third consecutive year.

Scientist pipetting samples into eppendorf tubes

Morsa Images

Surging revenue from asset management businesses appeared to lift the spirits of private equity's Big Four firms, which all set quarterly or annual records for fourth quarter 2024 fee-related earnings.

The average sentiment score for the most recent

This article was written by

Markit
3.29K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BX--
Blackstone Inc.
APG--
APi Group Corporation
KKR--
KKR & Co. Inc.
APH--
Amphenol Corporation
IMRSQ--
IMRIS Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News