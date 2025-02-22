When I last wrote about AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ:APP) on November 12, 2024, it was after the stock price surged 72% after its third-quarter 2024 earnings results. I maintained my buy rating; the stock is up around 76% since
AppLovin's Culture Of Innovation: A Magnet For Growth-Oriented Investors
Summary
- AppLovin's culture emphasizes a product-first approach, lean operations, and agility, which are crucial for innovation and maintaining competitive advantage in the ad tech market.
- CEO Adam Foroughi focuses on HR to preserve company culture and prevent talent churn, ensuring the company remains product-led and innovative.
- AppLovin's Q4 2024 results showed significant growth, with a 73% increase in advertising revenue and a 248% rise in GAAP net income.
- Despite high debt levels, AppLovin's strong operating profitability and EBITDA provide a solid debt-servicing capacity, though risks remain if profitability wanes.
- I rate the stock a buy for aggressive growth investors.
