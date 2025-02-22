Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ:PANW) share price continues to move higher, driven predominantly by multiple expansion. There is little to warrant this from a fundamental perspective though, as Palo Alto's growth remains modest, and its cash flow margins are coming under pressure. While
Palo Alto Networks: Share Price And Fundamentals Continue To Diverge
Summary
- Palo Alto Networks' growth has reaccelerated in recent quarters, supported by improved hardware demand and continued strength from its next-gen portfolio.
- While growth is likely to improve again in the third quarter, I expect Palo Alto's growth to stabilize in the mid-teens.
- This growth must also be viewed in light of Palo Alto's platformization strategy and heavy use of incentives to create growth, which is impacting the company's profitability and cash flows.
- While Palo Alto's distribution capabilities and comprehensive product portfolio should lead to significant success going forward, this likely won't be sufficient to support its current valuation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.