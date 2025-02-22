Pagaya: Severely Undervalued Despite Improving Business Performance
Summary
- Pagaya reported record network volume, take rate, FRLPC margin, and adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2024, a testament to the quality of its product.
- By taking a final impairment loss on vintage loans spanning 2021 through 2023, Pagaya can now showcase the quality of its business model by growing its profitability.
- Pagaya is actively diversifying its funding sources away from ABS issuances to reduce its risk exposure, which could see it exit FY 2025 at a retention rate near 3%.
- New products are showing promising early signs during testing, which could help boost future topline growth and FRLPC margin expansion.
- I’m reiterating my buy rating for Pagaya and raising my price target to $57, representing 253% upside from its current valuation.
