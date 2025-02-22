What Moved Markets This Week

Wall Street on Friday slipped to a loss for the holiday-shortened week, as sentiment took a hit due to weak economic data, another Federal Reserve signal that there would be no more interest rate cuts, tariff developments, and weak guidance from U.S. consumer bellwether Walmart (WMT).



Still, the benchmark S&P 500 index (SP500) did notch its second and third record closes of the year.



U.S. President Donald Trump continued to garner headlines. On Tuesday, he said he would probably announce 25% tariffs on imports of cars, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals on April 2.



Meanwhile, minutes of the Fed's January monetary policy committee meeting showed that policymakers wanted to see further progress on inflation before adjusting interest rates. Inflation will be in the spotlight next week with the release of the January core personal consumption expenditures price index—widely seen as the central bank's preferred inflation gauge.



For the week, the S&P 500 (SP500) slipped -1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) slumped -2.5%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) also shed -2.5%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.



